India to get final S-400 regiments in 2026, eyes more units after success in Operation Sindoor

India will receive the final two regiments of the S-400 Triumf air defense system from Russia in February and August 2026, completing the $5.43 billion deal signed in 2018. So far, three regiments have been deployed along India’s borders with Pakistan and China.

Rechristened “Sudarshan Chakra” after induction, the S-400 has already proven its combat utility during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles. The system’s performance has prompted discussions for acquiring additional batteries.

Each regiment includes two batteries with four launchers, capable of firing 32 missiles. The S-400 can track up to 300 targets at 600 km and engage them at 400 km, using four missile types to destroy aircraft, UAVs, cruise and ballistic missiles at varying altitudes.

Though initially scheduled for completion by 2023, deliveries were delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India received the first three regiments between December 2021 and October 2023.

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov confirmed talks are ongoing for more units, though final decisions remain pending.