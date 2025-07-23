India to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals after a gap of five years

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, after a gap of five years. This was informed by Indian Embassy in Beijing through its account on Sina Weibo social media platform.

The message posted by the embassy states that Chinese citizens will be able to apply for a tourist visa to visit India. For this, they will have to complete an online application, schedule an appointment, and personally submit their passport and other required documents to the Indian Visa Application Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

Chinese media The Global Times shared the post made by the Indian Embassy in Mandarin.

The Embassy of India in China announced via its Sina Weibo account on Wednesday that, starting from July 24, 2025, Chinese citizens can apply for a tourist visa to visit India after completing an online application, scheduling an appointment, and personally submitting their… pic.twitter.com/RlaGjdVsHe — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 23, 2025

India had suspended issuing tourist visa to Chinese citizens in 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, even after the ease of worldwide travel following the decline of the pandemic, Indian govt continued the ban, particularly in retaliation to China allowing only a limited number of Indian students to re-enter the country after the pandemic.

Relations between India and China have recently improved, and both countries agreed to resume direct air service earlier this year. Both countries recently joined the other BRICS nations to respond to Trump’s tariff threats.