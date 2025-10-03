India has been honoured with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Award 2025 for “Outstanding Achievement in Social Security,” recognising the country’s remarkable progress in expanding social protection under the Modi government. Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, received the award on behalf of India at the World Social Security Forum (WSSF) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today, a global event attended by over 1,200 policymakers and professionals from 163 countries.

The triennial award highlights India’s expansion of social security coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, now benefiting over 940 million citizens—a milestone also acknowledged by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). This achievement has positioned India as the fifth recipient of the award since its inception, placing it among leading nations in global social protection systems.

Proud to share that India has been conferred with the prestigious ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security 2025.



This recognition is a testament to the efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in ensuring social welfare for every citizen.



Over the last decade, India…

In his address at the forum, Dr. Mandaviya attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Antyodaya, which focuses on empowering the most marginalized sections of society. “This award is a testament to the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and to our guiding principle of Antyodaya, empowering the last person in the line, that has shaped our journey towards inclusive and universal social protection,” he said.

A key driver of this expansion has been the e-Shram portal, a national digital database launched in 2021, which has registered over 310 million unorganized sector workers in just four years. The portal serves as a “one-stop solution” for connecting workers to various social welfare schemes through a multilingual interface, and it has been lauded by ISSA for its transformative impact.

Dr. Mandaviya also spotlighted the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which integrates with e-Shram to provide job seekers access to global opportunities while maintaining social security benefits. He emphasized India’s holistic approach, leveraging technology for financial access, skilling, self-employment, and digital innovation to build a robust social security net.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the roles of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in delivering healthcare, insurance, and pension schemes to the workforce. “India is leveraging technology to create new income opportunities and social security net through a holistic approach,” Dr. Mandaviya stated, adding that the country stands ready to inspire global youth through its reforms.

The award comes alongside India’s increased representation in the ISSA General Assembly, where it now holds 30 seats, the highest vote share for any country, reflecting its growing influence in international social security discussions.

The ISSA congratulated India via its official channels, stating, “Congratulations to the Government of India for winning the prestigious ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievements in Social Security 2025.”