Indian Air Force corporal from Arunachal Pradesh killed in Pahalgam attack, was on vacation with his wife

Tage Hailyang, a Corporal from the Indian Air Force, is among the victims killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday, 22 April. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared on social media today that Corporal Tage Hailyang was on vacation with his wife. Corporal Tage Hailyang hailed from the Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror.



“He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mani Padme Hum”, CM Pema Khandu posted on X.

As many as 26 persons, tourists visiting Pahalgam’s Baisaran, a popular picnic spot, were brutally shot dead by Islamic terrorists on April 22. Eye witness have revealed that the terrorists came down from the mountains, armed with AKs, and asked the names and identities of the tourists. Some were even asked to pull down their pants so the terrorists can check if they were circumcised, to make sure they are not Muslims. Home Minister Amit Shah is currently in Srinagar to hold security meetings.