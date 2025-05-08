Indian Army dismisses reports of suicide attack in Rajouri as false amidst drone attack by Pakistan

The Indian Army has debunked rumors about a suicide attack against Army installation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri amidst the targeted aerial attack by Pakistan.

News reports with respect to suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false: Army officials pic.twitter.com/PpldlDUBJp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Amid the fog of war, rumors of a suicide attack against an Indian Army battalion in Rajouri surfaced, possibly as a part of Islamabad’s psyops, as Pakistan escalated tensions with an aerial assault on India’s western frontier. But the Indian Army has debunked the rumours as baseless.

A surge in cross-border violence swept across India’s western regions, with several areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan coming under heavy shelling and increased military engagement on Thursday evening as Pakistan launched missiles and drones towards Indian towns. In Punjab’s Ferozepur district, located perilously close to the Pakistan border, authorities have enforced a total blackout. Locals described hearing thunderous gunfire and blasts, sparking fear and rumors of a broader conflict unfolding.

In Rajasthan, the conflict has reached a perilous new threshold. Artillery fire rocked Jaisalmer late last night, with unconfirmed reports indicating an attempted strike on the city’s airport by Pakistani forces. Security agencies have since tightened their perimeter, placing critical infrastructure on high alert.

Meanwhile, Srinagar airport in Kashmir has also been placed under heightened security amid reports of ongoing drone incursions and sustained artillery fire from across the border. Further north, the districts of Uri and Baramulla have been plunged into an eerie silence, following a total blackout of power and communications. Heavy Pakistani shelling continues unabated along both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), compounding fears of a drawn-out conflict.