The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence innovation by securing a patent for its “Automatic Target Classifying System based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).” Developed by Colonel Kuldeep Yadav, this cutting-edge system autonomously identifies and classifies radar targets without human intervention, enhancing operational efficiency and precision.

The AI-powered system leverages advanced sensors and algorithms to analyse real-time radar signals, distinguishing between various targets such as vehicles, aircraft, or personnel. This technology reduces response times, minimises human error, and strengthens situational awareness, making it a game-changer for battlefield operations. Its adaptability allows integration into diverse radar platforms, ensuring versatility across different operational environments.

This innovation aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, reflecting the Indian Army’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement.

#IndianArmy has been successfully granted a patent for its in-house innovation — 'Automatic Target Classifying System based on Artificial Intelligence'. This innovative solution will autonomously identify and classify targets on radar without the need for human intervention

A post by Indian Army on X said, “The innovation developed by Colonel Kuldeep Yadav, reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering the spirit of innovation, strengthening technological self-reliance and promoting #Atmanirbharta in the defence domain.”

Colonel Kuldeep Yadav is an officer known for his technical expertise and innovations. In July 2023, his innovation led to another patented AI-driven solution, an accident prevention system.