Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Indian Army’s Eastern Command eliminates 10 armed terrorists near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur 

Indian Army’s Eastern Command has shared that 10 armed terroirsts have been eliminated by soldiers on the Indo-Myanmar border areas in the Khengjoy tehsil in Chandel district of Manipur. In a post, Eastern Command stated that the operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles on May 14.

During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight 10 cadres were neutralized and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered.

The Operation is still in progress. 

May 2025 marks two years since the large-scale ethnic violence in Manipur broke out in 2023. Armed Kuki terrorist groups, many infiltrators from Myanmar, have been clashing with local Meteis. Cross-border narcotics smuggling rings are also a constant issue in these areas.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com