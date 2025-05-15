Indian Army’s Eastern Command eliminates 10 armed terrorists near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur 

Indian Army’s Eastern Command has shared that 10 armed terroirsts have been eliminated by soldiers on the Indo-Myanmar border areas in the Khengjoy tehsil in Chandel district of Manipur. In a post, Eastern Command stated that the operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles on May 14.

#IndianArmy#EasternCommand



Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, #Chandel District near the #Indo_MyanmarBorder, #AssamRifles unit under #SpearCorps launched an operation on 14 May 2025.



During the operation,… pic.twitter.com/KLgyuRSg11 — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) May 14, 2025

During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight 10 cadres were neutralized and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered.

The Operation is still in progress.

May 2025 marks two years since the large-scale ethnic violence in Manipur broke out in 2023. Armed Kuki terrorist groups, many infiltrators from Myanmar, have been clashing with local Meteis. Cross-border narcotics smuggling rings are also a constant issue in these areas.