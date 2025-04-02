Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Indian Navy ship INS Tarkash seizes 2500 kgs of narcotics in Western Indian Ocean

Indian Navy’s mission deployed ship INS Tarkash has successfully intercepted and seized a vessel that was carrying over 2500 kgs of drugs, including 2386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin. 

INS Tarkash is deployed for Maritime Security Operations in the Western Indian Ocean and is undertaking Maritime Interdiction Operations as part of the CTF 150-led Joint Focused Operation ANZAC Tiger, the Navy informed.

On March 31, INS Tarkash coordinated operation with the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, and the Indian Navy’s P-81 aircraft and intercepted a dhow that was carrying the above-mentioned narcotics.

