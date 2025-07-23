Indian Passport jumps 8 ranks in Henley Index 2025, climbs from 85 to 77

India’s passport has gained strength in 2025, climbing eight places on the Henley Passport Index to secure the 77th rank, up from 85th last year. While the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations rose only marginally—from 57 to 59—this improvement marks a strong recovery after India had dropped five spots in 2024.

The Henley Passport Index, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports worldwide by the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Singapore retained the top spot this year, with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by Japan and South Korea (190 destinations). Seven EU nations, including Germany and France, share third place with access to 189 countries. Meanwhile, the U.S. and U.K. saw declines, slipping to 10th and 6th positions respectively.

For Indian passport holders, the addition of Philippines and Sri Lanka now brings the total visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations to 59, including popular spots like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kenya, and Qatar, a modest but meaningful enhancement in global mobility for Indian travellers.