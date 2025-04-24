India’s BSF jawan captured by Pakistani rangers near Firozpur border after accidentally crossing into the Pakistan side

A BSF jawan named Constable PK Singh has been captured by Pakistani rangers after he accidentally crossed border near Firozepur, Punjab. As per reports, he was accompanying some farmers when he went ahead to rest under a shaded area, and was captured by Pakistani rangers. Indian officials have asked for a flag meeting to ensure his safe return.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 23.

The development comes amid escalated tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. 26 Hindu tourists were brutally killed by Islamic terrorists, some from Pakistan, while enjoying vacation at Baisaran, Pahalgam, on April 22.

India has shut down the Attari gate crossing, suspended the Indus Water Treaty and revoked Visas of all Pakistani nationals currently in India. All Pakistanis in India have been asked to leave the country by April 27. Military attaches at the Pakistan High Commission have been deemed persona non grata and asked to leave India.