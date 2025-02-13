“India’s Got Latent” controversy: Police refuse host Samay Raina’s plea for fresh appearance date

Samay Raina, the Indian comedian who was host of a show called “India’s Got Latent” on YouTube has landed into trouble after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made some crass remarks on his show. Following Allahbadia’s remarks, Maharashtra Police registered a case and summoned all the panelists, including the host Samay Raina.

However, Raina’s lawyers said that the social media influencer is in the United States for a series of shows and will return to India by March 17. However, the Maharashtra Police has insisted that he has to appear on February 17.

India's Got Latent Row | Maharashtra Cyber Cell ​​sends second summons to comedian Samay Raina to appear before the investigating officer on 17 February.



Yesterday, Samay Raina's lawyer informed the Cyber ​​Cell that Samay Raina is in America and will return on 17th March. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

Even though Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology, the legal troubles of him and his fellow panelists aren’t even close to coming to an end.

Notably, Samay Raina also deleted all the videos of his show from YouTube once the controversy erupted.