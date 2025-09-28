Bangladesh army attacks indigenous tribals in Chittagong for protesting against rape of minor school girl, kills and injures unarmed civilians

On Sunday (28th September), the Bangladesh Army attacked indigenous tribals in Guimara upazila in Khagrachhari district of Chittagong.

According to reports, the indigenous people had set up road blockades to protest the rape of a minor tribal girl by 3 Bengalis while she was returning from private tuition. The incident occurred on Tuesday (23rd September).

Soon after the matter came to light, the indigenous tribals had been demanding action from the local administration against the accused.

Bangladesh Army today morning killed at least 4 indigenous people, injured over 40 others and let loose the illegal Muslim settlers at Guimara area under the Chittagong Hill Tracts today 28/09/2025. The targeted tribal people belong to the Marma/Mog community.



The indigenous… pic.twitter.com/RoMwyJGQ3Q — Suhas Chakma (@ChakmaSuhas) September 28, 2025

Although one Shoyon Sheel was arrested, the other two accused have been on the run since the incident.

Forced by circumstances, the indigenous people of Khagrachhari had to take matters into their own hands. They set up blockades on key roads under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata.’

They put up barricades, burnt tyres, chopped trees and disrupted road links between Khagrachari and Dhaka, Chittagong and Rangamati.

On Saturday (27th September), violent clashes broke out between the Bengali Muslims and the indigenous tribal population. Several houses were torched while shops were looted.

Why is Guimara, Khagrachari, Bangladesh bleeding??



The army opened fire on indigenous students and people – many were shot and injured, though the exact number is not confirmed.



Settler Bengalis looted and set fire to shops in Ramsu Bazaar.



In Khagrachari, when an indigenous… pic.twitter.com/kA2qshl5xV — Antan Chakma (@antan_chakma) September 28, 2025

In a bid to stop the tribals from demanding action against the rape of the minor schoolgirl, the district administration imposed Section 144, which prevents gathering of 4 or more people.

When the indigenous people refused to bow down to the diktat in pursuit of justice, they were attacked on Sunday (28th September) by Bangladesh Army personnel.

According to sources, about 4 indigenous tribals have been killed, while a dozen others remain injured.

In September 2024, OpIndia reported how violent Muslim mobs attacked the Buddhist Chakma and Hindu Tripuri communities in Dighinala and Khagrachhari Sadar in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The accused set fire to more than 200 shops and homes belonging to the minority groups. The Muslim mob also attacked a Buddhist temple and carried out an arson attack.