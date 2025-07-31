The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 1 MW Green Hydrogen Power Plant at the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla on 31st July. Minister Sonowal hailed the development as a “major step towards fulfilling PM Narendra Modii’s 2030 vision” through the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s laying of the foundation stone for a 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant during his visit to Bhuj on 26th May 2025, Sonowal appreciated the swift execution of the project. The commissioning of the 1 MW module within just four months, as part of the larger 10 MW project, reflects a new benchmark for implementation in India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.

The plant is capable of producing approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and is poised to play a crucial role in maritime decarbonisation and sustainable port operations.

The Minister praised the establishment of a fully Aatma-Nirbhar, future-ready hydrogen ecosystem built entirely by Indian engineers, and called it an inspiration for ports across the country to adopt eco-friendly and innovative technologies.