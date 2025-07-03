Indore: Faheem Ali pretends to be Rahul Jaiswal to meet a Hindu woman, caught by locals in hotel room with fake identity

A man named Faheem Ali was arrested on Wednesday (3rd July) from Chikitsak Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for using a false Hindu identity to court a woman and meet with her in a hotel room. According to reports, Ali was caught by members of a Hindu organisation at a hotel where he was found with a Hindu woman. Both were drinking alcohol. Initially, Ali told the members of the Hindu organisation that he was a Hindu man named Rahul Jaiswal.

Later on, when questioned strictly, he revealed that he was Faheem Ali, a resident of Bhopal. The Hindu woman was also from Bhopal, and Ali had brought her along to the hotel. Bottles of liquor, cigarettes and other intoxicating materials were found in the hotel room.

An examination of his phone revealed that he had several videos of illegal drugs and WhatsApp chats relating to sale of a pistol. In addition to that, obscene WhatsApp chats with multiple women were also found on Ali’s phone. Pictures of a bail order relating to a narcotics case were also present on his phone. An investigation is going on in the case at the Lasudiya Police Station.