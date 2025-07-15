Indore, MP: College student mauled by 4 stray dogs, city has seen 24,000 dog bite cases in 6.5 months

In Indore, MP, a college student was attacked by a pack of 4 stray dogs in the Shri Nagar extension area. The incident occured on Saturday, July 12, but the CCTV footage of the incident has come to light today, showing how the girl was thrown off balance and brutally attacked by the dogs.

Do India's top cities still deserve to suffer stray dog menace in 2025?



🚨College student mauled by four stray dogs while heading for an exam early morning in #Indore



Caught on CCTV, the dogs knocked her down and left her seriously injured. Currently receiving treatment pic.twitter.com/1c3NKx21Xv — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 15, 2025

The incident occurred at around 6.30 AM, when 4 stray dogs suddenly attacked her. In the CCTV footage, she is seen first thrown off balance, then fiercely fighting to protect her life. The dogs initially ran away, but as per reports, they came back again to attack her.

The girl has been severely injured in the attack. When she was fanatically to save herself from the second attack, her friend came in a scooty and chased the dogs away. A local couple named Vishal and Shefali Agarwal took the injured girl to their house, cleaned her wounds. The girl then left with her friend for medical treatment.

People in the neighbourhood have stated that the menace of stray dogs has been worsening in recent days because unchecked garbage and food waste dumping in surrounding areas, especially the Sonia Gandhi Nagar.

The Govt-run Hukumchand Hospital in Indore has reportedly received over 24,000 cases of dog bite in 2025 so far. Though no case of rabies have been reported, and all victims have been given anti-rabies treatment, there has been no decline in the dog bite cases.