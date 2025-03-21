In a shocking case of crime in Indore, a young woman was shot in her eye at a party on Thursday night. The injured woman, identified as 24-year-old Bhavana Sigh from Gwalior, was brought to a hospital by some youths after the incident and then abandoned her there.

The youths took the woman to Bombay Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound on her eye. However, when the doctors tried to get information of the incident from them, they fled from the hospital on the pretext of informing her family.

The hospital management then informed the Lasudia police about the entire incident, after which the cops have started an investigation.

Initial investigation in the case has revealed that the incident took place in Mahalaxmi Nagar. The police are trying to find out how the bullet was fired and who is the youths who took her to the hospital and then fled. Police have started scanning all the CCTVs present in that area. The car in which the girl was dropped to the hospital has been identified based on the footage and other information.

Talking about the incident, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, “It is unclear whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional. A preliminary investigation is underway. The victim Bhavana Singh is known for her association with volleyball”.

According to Lasudiya police, the boys who brought the injured girl to the hospital early in the morning had forgotten a key there. The key had the address of a house in Mahalaxmi Nagar written on it. When the police reached there, they found a bottle of liquor and blood inside. After this, it became clear to the police that the girl was shot at that place.

At present, the girl’s condition is critical but reportedly out of danger. She is not in a position to give a statement, therefore details of the incident are not known yet.