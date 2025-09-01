Indore’s notorious gangster Salman Lala drowns in pond after police chase; wanted in 32+ cases, first jailed for rape at age 13

Notorious criminal Salman Lala from Indore was found dead on Sunday (September 1, 2025) in a pond along the Indore-Bhopal road in Sehore. According to the Crime Branch, Lala was wanted in more than 32 cases, including those under the NDPS Act and attempted murder, and had been absconding in an MD drug case.

On the late night of Saturday (August 31, 2025), police were chasing his Scorpio vehicle. During the chase on the Indore-Sehore highway, Salman got down from his car to relieve himself, but upon spotting the police, he leapt into the pond in the darkness.

After a two-day search, his body was found floating in the water on Sunday afternoon. Police said Salman had previously been accused of attacking police officers and possessing illegal arms. He had the reputation of a gangster, and dozens of fake social media accounts were used to promote him.

About one and a half years ago, he was also booked for brutally thrashing a youth in the MIG area and making the video go viral. Police are now monitoring his network and associates. He had first been jailed at the age of just 13 in a rape case.