‘Indus Water Treaty’ remains in abeyance and will stay that way until Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism: S Jaishankar

On Thursday, May 15, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the Indus Waters Treaty will continue to remain in abeyance until Pakistan puts an end to cross-border terrorism in a manner that is both credible and irreversible.

Notably, India suspended Indus Water treaty after Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred Hindus in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

S Jaishankar said, “The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped… The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan.”

Earlier in the day, The Times of India reported, citing official sources, that Pakistan had recently appealed to India to reconsider its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, highlighting the reliance of millions of people on the shared water resources.