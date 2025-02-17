Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Samay Raina to appear before NCW via video conferencing

In the India’s Got Latent show controversy, online influencer Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Samay Raina are set to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday, February 17.

The duo will appear via Video Conferencing. Following Ranveer Allahbadia’s crass comments on the show, NCW had taken notice of the show and had asked the YouTubers to appear before them.

NCW panel’s investigation follows the filing of multiple first information reports (FIRs) in Mumbai and Guwahati in the case.

Ranveer Allahbadia has also been summoned by NCW but it is unclear if he will attend the hearing as he has been untraceable.