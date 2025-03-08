International Women’s Day: PM Modi hands over his personal X account to Chess Grandmaster Vaishali on Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year. PM Modi has decided to hand over his X (formerly Twitter) account to women on this day, something he has done earlier as well. The woman handling PM Modi’s account on this day is Chess Grandmaster R Vaishali.

After taking over the account, Grandmaster Vaishali wrote, “Vanakkam! I am Vaishali, and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru Narendra Modi Ji’s social media properties and that too on Women’s Day. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments.”

I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments. pic.twitter.com/LlYTmqE2MQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

She further added, “I was born on 21st June, which coincidentally is now popular as International Yoga Day. I’ve been playing chess since the age of 6! Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling and rewarding journey for me, reflecting in many of my tournament and Olympiad successes. But there is more.”

I want to further improve my FIDE ranking and make my country prouder. Chess has given me so much and I look forward to contributing more to the sport I love. In the same spirit, I want to tell young girls to pursue any sport they feel like. Sports is among the best teachers.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

“I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can!”, the Grandmaster said.

She further said that she wants to further improve her FIDE ranking and make India prouder. She also emphasised that sports is among the best teachers.