Iran claims it hit Israeli spy agency Mossad’s Headquarters

As Israel-Iran continue to exchange missile strikes, the Persian country has claimed that they have hit the Headquarters of Israel’s spy agency Mossad. State controlled Tehran Times reported that missiles launched by Iran have struck various locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, with footage showing the Aman logistics center, part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot, still burning following the attack.

Iranian state-owned Press TV also repeated the same claims that Iran has hit the Mossad headquarters.

Meanwhile, Israel said that Iranian missiles just hit a nearby bus parking lot, and no significant damage was done.

The exchange of missile strikes between the two countries continued for the 5th day as tensions in the region continued to escalate.