Iran has confirmed that its Fordow nuclear facility was hit in Israeli strike under Operation Rising Lion. An Iranian official confirmed the hit, adding that the facility sustained limited damage in the attack.

State atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said, “There has been limited damage to some areas at the Fordow enrichment site.” He further added, “We had already moved a significant part of the equipment and materials out, and there was no extensive damage and there are no contamination concerns.”

Iranian media had earlier reported that the Fordow nuclear facility, located northeast of Qom, was targeted by IDF on Friday evening. Two explosions were reportedly heard in the area of the nuclear site, and Iranian air defences had shot down Israeli drones in the area.

Israeli military has said that it not only struck Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Friday morning, but even destroyed multiple floors of its underground facility. This included the main hall containing its largest amount of centrifuges for enriching uranium. The military reportedly conducted a second round of airstrikes against the nuclear facility on Friday afternoon.