Iran: Fire breaks out in Karaj Nuclear Power Plant, facility engulfed in smoke

On Thursday, October 24, a massive fire broke out in the Karaj Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. As reported by Israeli media, the footage showed the facility engulfed in smoke. The cause of the fire and the number of casualties have not been confirmed as yet.

The Karaj Nuclear facility has been the target of attacks previously. In 2022, Iran relocated centrifuge machines from the facility to a safer location following an attack on the site. At that time, Iran had blamed Israel for the attack.

This fire at Karaj comes just days after Iran had launched a massive missile attack on Israel as the tensions between the two countries continue to escalate following the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel.

Notably, Iran’s Nuclear Program has been under international scrutiny for years, as many believe Iran is developing Nuclear weapons.

