Iranian President calls PM Modi to brief on the evolving situation, says India is friend and partner in promoting regional peace, PM Modi calls for de-escalation

As the United States jumped into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran by launching airstrikes on the latter’s three nuclear sites, PM Modi spoke to the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the conflict. He expressed concern over the escalation of the situation, and urged all the sites for de-escalation.

He added that immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.

“We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” wrote PM Modi on X on Sunday (22nd June).

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

Notably, the call came from Iranian President Pezeshkian in the wake of the US attack on the Iranian Nuclear facilities. The President briefed PM Modi in detail on the evolving situation, and the the call lasted 45 minutes.

President Pezeshkian described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security and stability and thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s position and call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy. He said that India’s voice and role were important in the restoration of regional peace and stability.

Further escalating the conflict between Israel and Iran, which has been going on for over a week now, the US military targeted three sites in Iran, viz. Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. US President Trump announced about the US strikes on Iran on 21st June on Truth Social. Trump, who was patting himself on the back claiming to have brokered peace between Indian and Pakistan followed by a peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), unexpectedly joined the fight between Israel and Iran. He congratulated the US armed forces for the attack and informed that all the jets returned safely.