Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei hides in a bunker as Israel continues to pound Tehran

As Israel continues to strike at Iran’s military and Nuclear facilities, Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has hid in a bunker along with his family. The Israeli strikes have so far led to the death of 224 Iranians and left over 1200 injured as per Iranian health authorities.

Iran International reported that all members of Khamenei’s family, including his son, Mojtaba, are also with him. The bunker is reportedly located in Lavizan in Iran.

Apparently, it is normal practice to move the Ayatollah and his family to a bunker every time tensions with Israel escalate.

Earlier, reports came out that Israel had planned to assassinate Khamenei but the plan was blocked by US President Donald Trump.