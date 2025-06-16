Donald Trump vetoed Israel’s plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

US President Donald Trump reportedly vetoed Israel’s plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As per a Reuters report, two US officials confirmed this decision by Trump to the news agency.

US has been in regular touch with Israel during the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, and the large scale Israeli attack on key Nuclear facilities of the Persian nation.

Reacting to the news report, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declined to commend and said, “There’s so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I’m not going to get into that.”

The Israeli PM added, “I think that we do what we need to do, we’ll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States.”