Iraq: 50 Killed after huge fire breaks out at a Shopping Mall, several others injured

In a tragic incident, over 50 people have been left dead with several others injured after a deadly fire broke out in Iraq’s Al-Kut city. The tragedy reportedly occurred inside a hypermarket at a local shopping mall.

The cause of the fire is still not known. However, a case has been filed against the owners of the hypermarket and the shopping mall.

بالفيديو | واسط : هذا ما تبقى من "هايبر ماركت الكوت" الذي أتت عليه النيران بالكامل ، بعد أيام قليلة من افتتاحه#قناة_الغدير_الخبر_في_لحظات pic.twitter.com/QqOQ1OVCSY — قناة الغدير (@alghadeer_tv) July 16, 2025

Wasit province Governor, Mohammed al-Miyahir said, “The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping centre.”

The fire at the newly opened mall started late on Wednesday, July 16. Authorities are investigating the cause behind the incident.