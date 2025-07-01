On 20th June, Tamil Nadu Police filed a closure report in the case where Isha Foundation was accused of exploiting minors at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Police said in the closure report that the allegations were baseless. The allegations were based on a video posted by propagandist YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh in February 2025. The allegations were later echoed by journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.

The video had surfaced before Mahashivratri celebrations in February, prompting the Isha Foundation to question its timing and intent. It also triggered a police inquiry based on a complaint by activist Piyush Manush. Investigators interviewed 61 students from Isha Home School and Isha Samskriti, and consulted 13 staff, alumni and visitors. The cyber wing found the supposed leaked emails cited in the video lacked verifiable login activity and contained improbable content.

The police concluded no prima facie case existed and dropped the matter. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had also termed the video defamatory and ordered its removal.