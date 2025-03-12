YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh ordered by Delhi HC to take down video against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

The Delhi High Court has asked YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh to take down his videos against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Isha Foundation.

The High Court has also asked Shyam Meera Singh not to publish or share the video on any other platform.

The Isha Foundation had filed a defamation case against Shyam Meera Singh over his video where he alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour against minor girls at the Isha Foundation.

In his video, Shyam Meera Singh had claimed that minor girls at the Isha Foundation school are made to undergo some religious rituals on bare body, in the presence of senior members.

Shyam Meera Singh’s video ‘Sadhguru Exposed: What is happening in Jaggi Vasudev’s Ashram’ was uploaded on YouTube on February 24.

As of today, the video had 937,000 views, 65000 likes and 13000 comments. The single judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad has asked Google, Meta and X to take down Shyam Meera Singh’s video.