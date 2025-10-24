ISIS module busted in Delhi: Two terrorists nabbed, were planning IED blasts in populated areas during Chhath

A terrorist conspiracy has been thwarted in the national capital where the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-linked terrorist module. The prominent operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

The first person was captured at Nizamuddin Railway Station in South Delhi whereas the other was taken into custody in Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have identified one of them as Adnan. They are estimated to be between 20 to 26 years old and are originally from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and Bhopal.

"One of the two suspected terrorists is a resident of Delhi. The other is from Madhya Pradesh. Delhi's heavy footfall areas were on target," says Delhi Police Special Cell.… pic.twitter.com/JVwODlOeKK — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

According to reports, suspicious items including explosive materials, bomb-making chemicals such as acid, sulfur powder, ball bearings and IED (improvised explosive devices) circuits alongside electronic devices, ammunition and incriminating evidence have been confiscated from the pair who wanted to attack the most densely populated regions of Delhi.

Preliminary investigations indicated that they had undergone training for suicide missions. The police stated that the two are currently under interrogation to uncover their network and intentions. The cop further noted that these arrests have prevented a possible terror attack in Delhi.

The terrorists were radicalized through online platforms and recruited through social media. They were in the process of planning IED explosions in the capital prior to the Chhath festival. This module was working on the “Khilafat Model” which involved capturing territory and waging jihad. They were planning bombings in several cities, including Delhi-National Capital Region.

According to other reports, the 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was captured in Korand of Bhopal. He was studying for CA and was involved in a WhatsApp group associated with ISIS. He was also being monitored by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). His arrest occurred one day before Diwali. His family is from Ashok Garden and had only recently relocated to the Karond area.

Last month, the Delhi Police successfully busted another terror module backed by Pakistan that had spread its web across India. Five individuals were nabbed, as a result of raids carried out in several states. The operations in Delhi, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition and bomb-making chemicals. The terrorists were planning not only to produce IEDs but also to create a network for weapon production and the propagation of their extremist ideology.