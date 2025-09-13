A shocking revelation has come to light from the interrogation of members of a pan-India terror module linked to the Islamic State (ISIS). The arrested suspects told Delhi police that their group had planned to kill a well-known politician in Mumbai. Apart from this, they were also targeting Hindu youths across India who had married Muslim girls and wanted to kill them. This disclosure has put security agencies on high alert, as it shows the growing ambitions of the terror network.

Weapons smuggled from Mewat to Delhi

Additional Police Commissioner of Delhi Police Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, said that the accused suspected terrorists were increasing the capacity (members) of their module. Module members Aftab Nasir Qureshi and Sufiyan Abubakar were assigned the task of targeting the politician. For this, these people had brought weapons to Delhi. They had brought weapons from Mewat (Nuh) of Haryana to Delhi.

A person had come to Delhi from Mewat to give them weapons. When they were about to leave for Mumbai by train with the weapons, the team of ACP Rahul Vikram and Inspector Vinaypal posted in the Special Cell arrested him and Sufiyan. Pistols and cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

Plot to kill Hindu boys

Investigators also revealed that another arrested accused, Kamran from Madhya Pradesh, had been assigned with the task of killing Hindu boys who had married Muslim girls. The gang’s leader, Danish, had even sourced weapons from Telangana for these operations.

Officials said the ISIS-backed group was deliberately trying to expand its base across India. Danish and his associates had already misled over 80 young men and roped them into their module. These new recruits were being brainwashed and encouraged to join their violent plans.

Delhi police plans counselling

Police officials underlined that terror groups often manipulate and misguide innocent youths in the name of religion. To counter this, Delhi Police runs a programme where such misguided individuals are given counselling and then handed back to their families. Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of the Special Cell, confirmed that counselling would also be provided to youths connected with this particular module.

While Delhi Police uncovered a direct plan of violence through this ISIS-supported module, another form of radicalisation is spreading across society in a different way. Islamist groups are not only encouraging targeted killings but are also running online propaganda campaigns to control the personal lives of Muslim girls. One such campaign is being widely promoted under the name of the “Bhagwa Love Trap.”

The “Bhagwa love trap” propaganda

Islamist groups are pushing a dangerous propaganda campaign called the “Bhagwa (Saffron) Love Trap.” This campaign falsely paints Hindu boys as predators of Muslim girls and seeks to discourage interfaith friendships and relationships.

Activists behind the campaign have gone as far as sharing personal information of Muslim girls who are in relationships or friendships with Hindu men. These details are posted on social media platforms like X and Instagram, often accompanied by abusive language. Posters and banners have also been put up, urging the Muslim community to “protect the faith” of their girls.

Several disturbing incidents have been reported where Muslim girls were harassed, threatened, or even assaulted simply because they were seen with Hindu boys. In some cases, they were subjected to online abuse and doxing.

Interestingly, many of the claims made under the “Bhagwa Love Trap” banner lack real evidence. The Hindu boys mentioned in these cases did not hide their identities. They were identified through their social media profiles, religious symbols like sacred threads (kalawa), and openly using their real names. This is very different from “love jihad” cases, where Muslim boys have been accused of hiding their religion to deceive Hindu girls.

The real issue seems to be the opposition of radical groups to free relationships between two consenting adults. If Hindu boys and Muslim girls, both over 18, openly choose to meet and form friendships, why should this be treated as a crime?