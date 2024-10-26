Islamic regime in Iran threatens civilians with jail sentence for sharing video of Israel pounding its territory

The Islamic Republic of Iran has threatened its citizens against sharing video footage of Israel pounding military facilities in 3 provinces of the country.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the regime is threatening civilians with 10 years’ of imprisonment for sharing images and videos of Israeli airstrike.

Iranians have reportedly been posting live footage and eyewitness accounts on social media by using VPN. Israel had targeted three military centres, one each in Tehran, Ilam and Khuzestan.

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.



The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking… pic.twitter.com/OcHUy7nQvN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 25, 2024

The Islamic regime is now forcing civilians to follow updates from state-owned media and not ‘rumours’ spread by ‘enemy media’ and ‘hostile media affiliated with the Zionist regime.’