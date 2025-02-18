On 17th February (local time), Islamist Mehdi Hasan got schooled by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, on social media after he tried to show the VP as a hypocrite. Hasan called out VP Vance on the social media platform X for banning the Associated Press from the White House over its continued use of the term ‘Gulf of Mexico’ instead of ‘Gulf od America’ as suggested by the President of the United States, Donal Trump.

Hey @JDVance, I know you’re busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this? https://t.co/jVoWE0Z5q1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2025

The Islamist reporter attempted to set a narrative that Vance was a hypocrite, as he had recently called out European commissars for suppressing free speech. Hasan said, “Hey JD Vance, I know you are busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this?”

Replying to his comment on X, VP Vance lashed out at Hasan and called him a dummy. He said, “Yes, dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps!”

Yes dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps! — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

The heated interaction between VP Vance and Hasan happened hours after the former called out Germany for raiding its citizens over harmless social media posts, terming them ‘hate speech’.