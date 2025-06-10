Israel deports Greta Thunberg after intercepting her ship headed to Hamas-controlled Gaza

Couple of days back, Israel had intercepted the boat carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists to Gaza and towed the boat to Ashdod. The vessel, a British-flagged yacht named Madleen, was part of a mission organised by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), and was also carrying French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rima Hassan as well.

While Greta claimed in a video that she has been kidnapped, she has in fact been deported from Israel. “Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” Israel’s foreign ministry said on its official X account, along with two photos of the activist on board a plane.

Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France). pic.twitter.com/kWrI9KVoqX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, June 10, commenting on Greta’s millionth publicity stunt, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, “Greta and her friends brought in a tiny amount of aid on their celebrity yacht. It did not help the people of Gaza. This was nothing but a ridiculous gimmick.”