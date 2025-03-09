Israel stops supplying electricity to Gaza with immediate effect

Israel has decided to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip with immediate effect. Energy Minister Eli Cohen signed an order on 9th March to immediately cease the transmission of electricity to the Gaza Strip.

The order stated, “By virtue of my authority under Section 7(d) of the license granted to the Israel Electric Company (the “License Holder”) on 2nd Elul 5756 (September 4, 1997), I hereby direct the License Holder to cease the sale of electricity to the Gaza Strip.”

Before signing the order, the minister had said that he will stop power supply to Gaza over the non-release of hostages by Hamas. He had said, “We will use every tool available to bring back our hostages and to ensure that Hamas won’t remain in Gaza afterwards.”

Israel has been suppling electricity to Gaza for decades. The Gaza strip has the Gaza Power Plant as its own power source, which uses diesel generators. It is depended on Israel for majority of the power. It also receives some amount of electricity from Egypt.

Israel supplied about 120 megawatts through 10 power lines, roughly half of Gaza’s peacetime electricity needs. As the war has hindered diesel supply, Gaza’s own production has suffered.

Israel has already stopped entry of aid trucks to Gaza after Hamas refused to extend the phase of the ceasefire and release more hostages.