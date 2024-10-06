Israel strikes Mosque in Central Gaza in a precision strike against Hamas, 18 dead

On Sunday, October 6, Israeli forces reportedly struck a Mosque in Central Gaza, killing 18 people. As per local Gaza Hospital, all the deceased were men. The Israeli military said in a statement that it conducted percision strikes on Hamas terrorists who were operating within command and control centres established at Ibn Rushd School and Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah.

Israel has been striking against all the Hamas centres operating from the Gaza strip since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks. On that day,Hamas terrorists launched a massive attack on Israel, killing over 1200 people and taking over 200 people as hostages. Several hostages still remain in the custody of Hamas terrorists.

Israel has been targeting both Hamas and Hezbollah since the October 7 terror attacks, in a bid to end the terror threat to Israeli civilians once and for all.