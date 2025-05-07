Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Israeli air strikes continue in Yemen, Sana’a airport bombed to dust

The Israeli airstrikes against Yemen in retaliation for Houthi forces launching missiles at Israel and Red Sea shipping assets continued after yesterday’s bombing of the Hodeidah Port. On May 7, Israeli air strikes by the IDF destroyed multiple planes at the airport in Yemen’s capital Sana’a. 

Visuals from the Sana’a airport showed standing aeroplanes on fire. Sputnik reported that Yemenia Airlines, the country’s official airline, lost 3 aircraft in the bombing and now has only 1 aircraft left. The estimated losses are around $500 million. 

On May 6, the IDF had hit the Hodeidah Port, Yemen’s second largest port, with over 50 missiles, causing extensive damage to the port and a nearby cement factory. On May 4, Houthis had succeeded in hitting the Tel Aviv airport with a missile after multiple attempts to attack Israeli infrastructure in the past months. 

It is notable here that Yemen lies over 2000 km away from Israel, and the two nations are separated by the entire span of Saudi Arabia’s western coast along the Red Sea. The land distance even includes the breadth of Jordan after the Saudi mainland, still, the Houthis have been trying to hit Israel with ballistic missiles for over a year. 

