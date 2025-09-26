In an unprecedented operation, the Israeli army on Friday took control of the phones in the Gaza, including the phones used by Hamas operatives in the strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly was then broadcast live via the phones.

The PM’s official X account stated, “In an unprecedented action, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a live broadcast from the UN building in New York, has announced that the IDF took control of the telephones of Gaza residents and Hamas members, and that his speech is now being broadcast live via the telephones.”

The PM appealed to the residents of Gaza and made it clear that the war could end immediately upon the return of the hostages, the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Strip.



In his address, Netanyahu told the Gaza residents that the war can immediately after the release of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas. The PM’s office stated, “The PM appealed to the residents of Gaza and made it clear that the war could end immediately upon the return of the hostages, the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Strip. PM Netanyahu stressed that whoever does so will live while those who do not will be hunted.”

Apart from taking over phones to broadcast his appeal, Israel govt also used loudspeakers for the purpose. As per reports, IDF was ordered to disperse loudspeakers on trucks throughout the Strip. While most trucks carrying large loudspeakers remained on the Israeli side of the border, some trucks and cranes with loudspeakers were brought into Gaza.

The PMO said, “The Prime Minister’s Office instructed civilian entities, in cooperation with the IDF, to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the Gaza border only, with the aim of broadcasting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s historic speech today at the UN General Assembly into the Gaza Strip.”

The PM’s office stated that move is part of the “public diplomacy effort,” with explicit orders that it should not endanger the lives of soldiers.