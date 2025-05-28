In a major development in the Gaza conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Mohammad Sinwar — the younger brother of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — has been eliminated.

Mohammad Sinwar had risen swiftly through the ranks of Hamas following the death of Yahya, who was killed by Israeli forces earlier in the war. Described as one of Israel’s most wanted men, Mohammad played a critical role in Hamas’s military operations in southern Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar, widely regarded as the mastermind behind the deadly October 2023 terror attack on Israel, was named overall leader of the group after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran — another strategic Israeli strike that decapitated the group’s senior leadership.

Israel’s targeting of the Sinwar brothers marks a high-stakes campaign to dismantle Hamas’s command structure and brings the conflict into an even more volatile phase.