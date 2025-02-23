Italian PM exposes the double standards of the Left, slams ecosystem for targeting leaders like Trump and PM Modi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has lashed out at the left ecosystem for targeting global Conservative leaders like US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a speech, she was heard saying, “The conservatives keep on growing and are becoming more and more influential in European politics. And that is why the left is nervous. And with Trump’s victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria.

“Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally. When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen,” Giorgia Meloni emphasised.

VIDEO | "The Left is nervous and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria, not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally. When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in… pic.twitter.com/uqBmi5bCxp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2025

“Today when Trump, Meloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the left’s double standard. But we are used to it. And the good news is (that) people no longer believe in their lies,” she pointed out.

The Italian Prime Minister added, “Despite all the mud they throw at us, citizens keep voting for us. Because simply people are not (as) naive as the left considers them.”