Jaguar fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes in Rajasthan, pilot killed

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan on Wednesday day, 9th July. As per reports, the incident took place at Bhanuda village of Churu region in the state. The pilot has been reportedly killed in the incident.

Locals said that they heard a loud explosion and saw a cloud of smoke in the sky. Intially people thought that their village was attacked by a missile. But later they saw that a plane has crashed.

One eyewitness said that the plane lost control and fell onto the grounds. The jet broke into small pieces and caught fire. The incident happened at around 12:40 pm. More details about the crash are awaited.

The SEPECAT Jaguar is a British-French supersonic jet attack aircraft, and at present Indian Air Force is the only use of the jet. IAF operates over 110 Jaguars, and planes to phase out the attack fighter jets starting from 2027-28.