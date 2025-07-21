Jaipur: Anas, Shadab and Aman Khan stab Vipin to death, boast about it by posting image with knife on Instagram

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, a man has been stabbed to death by 8 attackers. The incident took place on the night of Sunday, July 20. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Vipin while those who carried out the murder include Anas, Shadab, Aman Khan and their accomplices. Anas, who goes by the name of ‘Anas shooter’ apparently had an old rivalry with Vipin.

As per reports, Anas and his accomplices cornered Vipin at around 9:30 PM in the Paldi Meena area on a motorcycle and attacked Vipin before fleeing the scene under the cover of darkness. Vipin was stabbed as many as 14 times. The victim was rushed to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to his injuries.

After the murder, Anas posted his image with a knife on Instagram. However, later he deleted that post.