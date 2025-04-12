Jaipur: Shiv temple vandalised by unidentified miscreant, markets shut in protest

A case of vandalism in a Shiv temple has come to light in Jaipur, Rajasthan, resulting in tensions in the area. A Shiv temple located near Lal Kothi Sabzi Mandi in Jaipur was reportedly vandalized by an unidentified miscreant on Friday night (11th April). Four idols, including the idol of Nandi, placed inside the temple, were also found damaged. Police were informed about the incident on Saturday after the locals saw damaged idols in the morning.

Temple caretaker Gokul Saini filed a complaint at the Bajaj Nagar police station regarding the incident. Malviya Nagar ACP Aditya Punia said that a team of police reached the spot for inspection after receiving the information. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprit. The police have increased the security around the temple and have urged the locals to maintain peace.

Locals kept their shops and markets closed in protest against the incident. They demanded the arrest of the culprit.