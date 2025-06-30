Over a month after India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has begun quietly rebuilding its terror infrastructure, a report published by NDTV quoting sources said.

On May 7, India targeted terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to avenge the brutal Pahalgam attack.

The strikes, backed by cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided bombs, inflicted heavy damage on key terror compounds. Satellite images from Maxar confirmed the destruction at nine locations, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, the nerve centres of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Yet, JeM has now reopened its notorious swimming pool inside the Bahawalpur Madrassa, part of their recruitment ritual. Shockingly, this same pool featured in photographs of the 2019 Pulwama attackers, who trained there before killing 40 CRPF personnel.

Despite Pakistan’s defence minister Khwaja Asif openly admitting the country’s long history of “dirty work” for the West, Islamabad’s terror machinery rolls on. Sources say Pakistan’s military and ISI are backing efforts to rebuild launchpads along the LoC, with new high-tech facilities hidden in forests to evade detection.