Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: AAP MLA Mehraaj Malik says ‘Hindus commit theft, drink liquor while wearing a tilak’, scuffle breaks out in assembly after BJP MLAs object

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday witnessed scuffles after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik made objectionable comments targeting Hindus. The assembly had to be adjourned after the BJP MLAs protested against Malik.

Mehraj Malik alleged that while Hindus put Tilak on their foreheads, they commit all kinds of sins. The lone AAP MLA in the house said, “Hindu tilak laga ke paap karta hai, chori karta hai, sharab peeta hai (A Hindu sins while wearing tilak, steals from others, drinks alcohol)”.

BJP leaders present in the house opposed the comments, leading to disruption in the proceedings. MLA Vikram Randhawa said, “He has abused Hindus, we will not tolerate this, we will give him an answer.”

However, Malik shot back, saying, “He tells me that I do not have respect, what does he know?” He also claimed that BJP leaders attacked him.

This is the second time in recent times the AAP MLA made anti-Hindu comments. Last month, he had said that Hindus don’t shut down liquor shops because they are addicted to it. He had said, “Hindus will not close down liquor shops because they drink during festivals and marriages too. They are addicted to it.” His comments while addressing the media had triggered protests by Hindu groups.

