Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF vehicle falls into gorge; 3 jawans martyred, 15 injured

A tragic accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday (July 7, 2025), when a CRPF vehicle carrying 23 personnel skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the Kadwa area.

According to media reports, two jawans died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. Fifteen others were injured in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Officials said the personnel belonged to the 187th Battalion of the CRPF and were returning from an operation in Basantgarh when the accident occurred.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident.