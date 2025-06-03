Jammu & Kashmir: 3 government employees, including a Police Constable, sacked by LG Manoj Sinha, sent to jail over terror links

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sacked three government employees over terror links. They have been identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher who worked in the school education department, and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant in Government Medical College, Srinagar. All 3 have been sent to jail.

They were allegedly working for Pakistan-based terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahidin (HM), and were actively helping the terror groups in carrying out terrorist attacks in the valley.

As per reports, Constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer’s brother Malik Asif Naseer was a Pakistan-trained terrorist of LeT who was killed in an encounter in 2018.

Notably, Indian Security Forces have started a large scale crackdown on terror supporting infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack. All the sympathisers and supporters of terrorists are being identified and arrested.