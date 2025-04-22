Just weeks ago, Nagpur was up in flames as Islamist mobs unleashed coordinated violence, targeting Hindu-owned shops, torching vehicles, and pelting stones at Hindu homes. Their provocation? A peaceful demand by Hindu advocacy groups to remove a tomb glorifying Aurangzeb, the Mughal tyrant notorious for temple destruction, forced conversions, and his brutal oppression of Hindus.

That ideological legacy came full circle on April 22 in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Islamic terrorists ambushed a group of unarmed tourists. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants checked IDs, pulled down pants to verify religion, and executed those identified as non-Muslims, point-blank.

This wasn’t an act of random violence. It was a ritual of hate— intentional, practised, scripturally sanctioned, and rooted in a centuries-old mindset that sees Hindus not as fellow citizens, but as targets in an interminable jihad to bring the whole of India under the fold of Islam.

It is important to bear in mind that what happened in Pahalgam wasn’t just a terror attack. It was a civilisational flashpoint that emerges now and then, reinforcing a centuries-old mindset that many believed died with tyrants like Aurangzeb and Alauddin Khilji, and even Bakhtiyar Khilji, the madman responsible for the annihilation of the Nalanda University. But which keeps rearing its ugly head as witnessed in protests around the country in support of Muslim invaders venerated as religious warriors who made significant contributions to spreading Islam.

To understand the horror of Pahalgam, we must revisit the ideological ancestors of such savagery. Aurangzeb wasn’t just a Mughal emperor—he was the face of brutal Islamic imperialism in India. His reign saw the destruction of temples, forced conversions, and jizya—a tax imposed on non-Muslims simply for existing.

Alauddin Khilji is similarly whitewashed in some history books as a military genius and an administrator par excellence. But behind that façade was a tyrant who enslaved Hindu women and children, treating them as war booty. These men didn’t just conquer—they dehumanised. They saw Hindus not just as rivals, but as enemies of the faith, fit only for subjugation or extinction.

The never-ending jihad

Fast forward to 2025, and that mindset is far from extinct. It thrives among a radicalised fringe that sees itself as completing Aurangzeb’s unfinished war. In Pahalgam, terrorists reportedly checked ID cards and forced victims to strip to identify Hindus. This wasn’t random cruelty; it was ideological warfare, with roots in a medieval mindset.

These are not just men with guns. They’re warriors of an ideological jihad bent on finishing the “unfinished business.” And they are not just limited to Kashmir. They are ubiquitous, as evidenced in the recent targeted killings of Hindus in West Bengal, to the riots that swept Nagpur last month. To them, every Hindu temple that still stands is a reminder of defeat. Every festival is an insult to their supremacist fantasy. Killing a Hindu isn’t murder—it’s “divine justice.”

Aurangzeb’s ideological and religious descendants

Aurangzeb is still celebrated in parts of the Islamic world and even in Indian academia, under the banner of “nuanced history.” His atrocities are downplayed, while his “administrative genius” is bizarrely praised, much like how Hitler’s punctual trains don’t excuse the Holocaust.

The terrorists in Pahalgam made no effort to hide their inspiration. They were simply following what the Mughal tyrant did centuries ago, and which is still revered by a section of society, legitimised by the leftwing intelligentsia by summoning tropes such as “Freedom of Speech” and “right to practice one’s religion”. Destruction of idolators drove the religious fanaticism of Aurangzeb and Muslim invaders who became before him. That same religious zealotry powered the cowardly attack witnessed in Pahalgam. This isn’t fringe thinking—it’s foundational to many Islamist outfits, both across the border and disturbingly, within.

Why are Hindus targeted?

The targeting of Hindus is not accidental—it’s central to the agenda. Hindus are seen as idolaters, as resisters to a millennium of conquest. They rebuilt what was razed, revived what was outlawed. Their refusal to kneel is what earns them the sword.

In Pahalgam, this manifested again, just as it did during the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus. History doesn’t whisper in India; it screams. And unless confronted, it repeats.

Political correctness and perverse commitment to “secularism” empowering terror

Mainstream narratives often chant: terrorism has no religion. But Pahalgam was drenched in religious motive. From selective targeting to execution chants—this was jihad, plain and simple. Yet if you call it that, you’re labelled “communal.”

This moral cowardice is not just dishonest—it’s dangerous. It assures the jihadist that no matter how barbaric his act, society will rush to excuse it. That his victims will be forgotten, while he’ll be explained as a victim of poverty or “misunderstood” theology.

A civilisation under threat: Temples looted, idols desecrated, women taken as war booty

This isn’t just about lives lost—it’s about a civilisation under assault. Islamist invaders didn’t just loot—they desecrated. Temples were torn down, not just for gold, but to send a message: your gods are dead, your culture is dust. From Somnath in the west to Qutub Minar in Delhi, which was once a magnificent home to over 27 Jain and Hindu Temples, to the sprawling Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, every Hindu foundational pillar suffered the wrath of Islamic fanaticism.

Even today, mosques stand atop razed temples. This isn’t religion vs religion—it’s about whether a native civilisation is allowed to survive.

Hinduism and other Vedic faiths have never been expansionist. They don’t seek conversions. For thousands of years, people belonging to different Vedic faiths lived in relative harmony across the vast expanse of India. While pacifism was a hallmark of these faiths and a secret to their economic success, the recent spate of events shows it can no longer remain passive. Pahalgam is a warning: resistance is no longer optional.

Demanding the removal of remnants dedicated to religious zealots isn’t hate, it is resistance

Calling out this ideology isn’t Islamophobia—it’s civilizational self-respect. Wanting to survive is not extremism. Defending temples, remembering martyrs, and safeguarding traditions is not fascism. The real fascists are the ones demanding submission, wielding dogma, and justifying murder.

Hindus must no longer fear being called names for defending themselves. This isn’t revenge—it’s resistance. Resistance rooted in memory, truth, and unapologetic pride.

India can no longer afford polite silence. Hollow condemnations and candlelight vigils won’t cut it. We need hard policy changes—tougher anti-terror laws, swifter justice, and zero tolerance for ideological denial.

The media must stop glorifying monsters. Academia must stop sanitising genocidal emperors. And civil society must stop equating victims with their killers.

From Ghazni to Aurangzeb to Pahalgam: The scriptural hatred that glues the intergenerational bigotry

Pahalgam wasn’t an isolated incident. It was part of a civilizational war that began with Ghazni, Khilji, and Aurangzeb, and seeks revival today. During his reign, Aurangzeb similarly slaughtered Hindus with abandon. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally tortured before being killed by Aurangzeb. Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur was also brazenly executed on the orders of Aurangzeb for his refusal to embrace Islam. These are but an indicative list of the brutality perpetrated by Aurangzeb and the ideology he represented.

However, instead of condemning Aurangzeb, just weeks ago in Nagpur, Islamists attacked Hindus for opposing a shrine dedicated to Aurangzeb. This is the same ideology, wearing new clothes.

But India is not weak. Hindus are not helpless. The same civilisation that withstood Khilji, Babur, and Aurangzeb will endure again. But survival is not enough. The time has come not just to remember, but to resist.

So that never again will someone have to prove their religion at gunpoint. That’s not hate. That’s resistance. That’s what learning from history means.

In this sense, there is little difference between terrorists who killed tourists after identifying them as Hindus and stone pelters who take to the streets to attack Hindu commercial establishments and public property when an honest reckoning of the Mughal emperor’s religiously motivated crimes is demanded. It is essentially the same ideology that underpins the terrorists and the stone pelters: a deep veneration for medieval-era bigots like Aurangzeb and a strong yearning to follow in their footsteps. It is just a matter of time before the so-called “innocuous” stone-pelters graduate to become Kalashnikov-wielding terrorists, wantonly killing Hindus in their perverse desire to ape their idols. In fact, in Kashmir, one cannot be sure whether a part-time stone-pelter is a full-time terrorist.

So when Hindus call for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, it isn’t just about erasing the remnants of a tyrant who inflicted unspeakable torment on their ancestors. It’s about dismantling a symbol—a rallying point—for those who still revere him as a warrior of Islam and seek to walk the same blood-soaked path. It’s about cutting off the ideological oxygen that fuels modern-day jihad.

The West never built a tomb for Hitler—for good reason. They knew that even stones can be turned into shrines, and shrines can breed fanatics. India must learn the same lesson. As long as we continue to tolerate monuments that glorify the tormentors of our past, we will continue to bleed—whether in Nagpur, in Pahalgam, or wherever the next “Aurangzeb ki aulaad” decides to strike.