Jammu & Kashmir: 3 govt employees, including a policeman and a teacher, sacked by LG for terror links

On Saturday, February 15, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sacked three government employees, including a Police Constable, over their terror links.

The services of 69 Jammu & Kashmir government employees have been terminated since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 Constable Firdous Ahmed Bhat, government teacher Mohmad Ashraf Bhat, and Nisar Ahmed Khan, an orderly in the J&K forest department are the ones sacked today.

The sacked Constable Firdous Ahmed Bhat was engaged as an SPO in 2005, and became constable in 2011. He was arrested in May 2024 and is facing terror charges and currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail. He was reportedly arrested for links with Lashkar-e-Toiba.