Conservative commentator on X followed by Donald Trump Jr. makes genocidal call against Indian Americans, threatens with ‘Hitler 2.0’

Amid the row over statements by JD Vance where he “hoped” his Hindu wife would convert to Christianity, a disturbing X post by a conservative commentator has gone viral. On the very day JD Vance made his comments, conservative commentator who goes by the handle @avaricum77 on X threatened Indian Americans with genocide.

Taking to X, he wrote, “If you don’t shut down Indian immigration and mass denaturalize people who’ve arrived and gotten citizenship in the past 10 years, you will get Adolf Hitler 2.0”.

This is a fun line of argument and unlike James Lindsay, the babylon bee or any other cuckservative, this is the line to be making to win.



You're just too stupid to figure that out. — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) October 30, 2025

The post by the commentator threatened that if all Indian Americans were not deported from the USA, a time would come that a “Hitler 2.0” would rise. The implication of the post was rather self explanatory – if Indian Americans are not deported by the US government, at some point, a “Hitler 2.0” would rise to carry out a genocide of Indian Americans, much like Hitler 1.0 murdered millions of Jews.

The commentator handle is followed by the son of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump Junior.

The commentator @avaricum77 is followed by other prominent American conservatives. The list includes Mario Nawfal who is often quoted by Elon Musk, Alana Newhouse, the Editor-in-Chief of Tablet Magazine and several others.

What was the JD Vance controversy and what he said about Hindu wife Usha Vance

Earlier, United States Vice President JD Vance has sparked a massive controversy when he voiced his desire for his Hindu wife Usha Bala Chilukuri to adopt his Christian beliefs.

What incited even greater outrage was his description of her as “agnostic” and his shocking reluctance to recognize her “Hindu faith,” despite his earlier candid acknowledgment of how Usha and her religion helped him draw closer to Jesus Christ. Likewise, she linked Hinduism to her excellent upbringing and pointed out the role it played in shaping her parents into such admirable people.

“I was never baptised. I was raised Christian but never baptised. I was first baptised in 2018. Usha was raised non-Christian. She is actually not Christian. But I remember when I started to re-engage with my faith, Usha was very supportive,” he pointed out while talking to Fox News.

Vance’s latest statement has come months after Usha’s declaration of her clear disinterest in conversion to Christianity during an interview with Meghan McCain where she emphasized that her children were being educated about India, her religion as well as traditions through trips to the country and relevant books.

This statement was widely seen as JD Vance trying to pander to Christian extremists and White Nationalists. Several commentators also noted that Vance had thrown his wife and family under the bus because his political career in the Repulican Party will likely suffer a serious blow owing to his marriage to a Hindu woman. The white Christian nationalists express their animosity and disdain towards Hindus and Indians on a daily basis. In fact, JD Vance’s nomination for the post of the Vice President was also severely criticised by the MAGA Christian extremists because of his marriage to a Hindu. While for a long time, such extremist voices were considered the fringe, JD vance’s capitulation to being considered as proof that within the US Conservative movement, the extremist, fringe voices are now mainstream with even those in the government pandering to their religious bigotry.